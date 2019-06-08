Death Notices
Earlie Bishop
Mother Earlie Mae Bishop, 98, of Ridgeland, died June 7 at Bay View Manor in Beaufort.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
Allen Funeral Home of Ridgeland in charge of arrangements.
James "Fungle" Wilson, 82, of St. Helena Island died at his residence June 3.
