Death Notices
Bill Kissiah
Bill Kissiah, 74, of Distant Island, husband of Trudy Kissiah, died June 6 at his residence.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.
James (Jim) Kola, 74, of Hilton Head Island and husband of Helen Kola, died June 5.
