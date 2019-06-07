Death Notices
Mary Gomez
Mary Elizabeth Gomez, 61, wife of Anthony R. Gomez III (Tony), of Beaufort, died June 5, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Anderson Funeral Home is serving the family.
James (Jim) Kola, 74, of Hilton Head Island and husband of Helen Kola, died June 5.
Comments