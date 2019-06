Death Notices James Kola

James (Jim) Kola, 74, of Hilton Head Island and husband of Helen Kola, died June 5.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Lowcountry, 110 Malphrus Road, Bluffton. Donations may be made to Hospice Care of the Lowcountry.

Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.