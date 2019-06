Death Notices Willie Behlin

Willie Clarence Behlin, 80, husband of Lillie R. Behlin of Varnville, died Thursday, May 30th at his daughter’s residence in Phoenix, Arizona.

Visitation will be on Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. in the Chapel of Young Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, 11 a.m. in the Pilgrimford Missionary Baptist Church, Yemasse. Burial will follow in the Cherry Grove Cemetery, Brunson, SC.

Arrangements by Young Funeral Home.