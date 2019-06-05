Death Notices William Evans

William Evans, 68, of the Boles Community of Seabrook and husband of Shirley Evans, died Thursday, May 30, 2019 at his residence.

Wake Services will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 in the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel of Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals. Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Friendship Holiness Church, Stuart Point. Burial will follow in Bonny Hall Cemetery, Big Estate.

Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.