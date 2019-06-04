Death Notices
Richard Smith
Richard Arthur Smith, 70, of the Orange Grove community of St. Helena Island died June 2 at the Veterans Victory House in Walterboro.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
Margaret Clemmer, 94, died June 2 at Bayview Manor.
Comments