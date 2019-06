Death Notices Shirley Simmons

Shirley Simmons, 73, of Beaufort, died May 30 at her residence in Grays Hill.

Visitation will be held from 6-7 p.m. June 5 at Allen Funeral Home Chapel in Beaufort. Funeral services will be held at noon June 6 at Bethel Word and Worship Deliverance Temple in Beaufort.

Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort in charge of arrangements.