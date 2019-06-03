Death Notices
Richard Smith
Richard Smith, 69, formerly of the Tombee community of St. Helena Island died June 2 at the Veterans Victory House in Walterboro.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
David Brown, 70, of Raleigh, North Carolina and husband of Wilma Lee Oates Brown, died at the Veteran Administration Hospital in Durham, North Carolina on May 27.
