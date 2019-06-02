Death Notices
David Brown
David Brown, 70, of Raleigh, North Carolina and husband of Wilma Lee Oates Brown, died at the Veteran Administration Hospital in Durham, North Carolina on May 27.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
Delores Savage EL, 83, of Beaufort and widow of Stewart C. Savage EL died May 25 at her residence.
Comments