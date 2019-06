Death Notices Tobye Watkins

The family of Tobye Bindes Watkins, wife of Reverend Dr. Samuel William Watkins and a founding member and current board president of Temple Oseh Shalom in Bluffton, will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. June 4 at Gamble Funeral Service, Savannah, with the service at 2 in the chapel. Burial will take place in Greenwich Cemetery.