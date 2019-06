Death Notices Delores Savage EL

Delores Savage EL, 83, of Beaufort and widow of Stewart C. Savage EL died May 25 at her residence.

Memorial services are at 10 a. m. June 3 in Helen Galloway’s Memorial Chapel of Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals, 808 Bladen Street, Beaufort.

Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals