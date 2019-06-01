Death Notices Charles Hamilton, Sr.

Rev. Dr. Charles Hamilton, Sr. died, May 29.

There will be a public walk-through viewing June 3 from 3-4 p.m. at First Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 10 Robertson St, Bluffton. Another walk-through viewing will be held June 3 from 5-6 p.m. with a wake service immediately following from 6-8 p.m. at St. James Baptist Church, 209 Beach City Rd, Hilton Head Island.

His celebration of life ceremony will be held June 4 starting at 11 a.m. at Campbell AME Church, 25 Boundary Street, Bluffton.

Professional services entrusted to Stiney's Funeral Home.