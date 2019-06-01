Death Notices
Jeannette Pierce
Jeannette Pierce, 50, a Burton native, died May 31 at Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Columbia.
Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
Jeannette Pierce, 50, a Burton native, died May 31 at Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Columbia.
Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
William Evans, 68, of the Boles community of Seabrook, husband of Sharon Evans, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at his residence.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments