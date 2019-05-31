Death Notices
Irene Major
Irene Christina Archer Major, 72, a native of St. Helena Island, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at her daughter’s residence.
Funeral arrangements are pending. Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort is in charge.
Irene Christina Archer Major, 72, a native of St. Helena Island, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at her daughter’s residence.
Funeral arrangements are pending. Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort is in charge.
Rev. Charles E. Hamilton Sr., 65, of Bluffton, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments