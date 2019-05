Death Notices Karter Maloney

Karter Ali Maloney, infant son of Keivon Hardy and Keith Maloney, of Yemassee, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in the Medical University Hospital, Charleston.

The visitation will be Saturday from 7 to 8 p.m. in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Yemassee. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Young Funeral Home.