Death Notices Lucile Harley

Lucile Harley, 70, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at her residence in Early Branch.

The hours of visitation will be on Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m. in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Funeral service will be on Saturday at noon in the Bethlehem Baptist Church, Early Branch. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Young Funeral Home.