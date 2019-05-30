Death Notices
Shirley Simmons
Shirley Simmons, 73, of Beaufort died Thursday, May 30, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral arrangements are pending. Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort in charge.
Hester M. "Earnestine" Johnson, 85, of Dale, wife of the Rev. Alfred Johnson, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at her residence.
