Death Notices Viola McKnight

Deaconess Viola White McKnight, 94, a Ridgeland native who also lived in Charleston, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Northeast Atlanta Health and Rehab Center.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Charleston. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at First Euhaw Baptist Church in Ridgeland. The body will repose at the church from noon until time of service.

Arrangements by Allen Funeral Home of Ridgeland.