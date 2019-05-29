Death Notices Hester Johnson

Hester M. “Earnestine” Johnson, 85, of Dale, wife of the Rev. Alfred Johnson, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Dale. Burial will follow in Spring Hill AME Church Cemetery, Sheldon. The body will lie in repose at the church from 10 a.m. Friday until the hour of services. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.