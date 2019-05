Death Notices Bette Lipman

Bette Lipman, 99, of Hilton Head Island, wife of Robert N. Lipman, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Life Care Center of Hilton Head.

A memorial service will be held Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Congregation Beth Yam.

Donations may be made to Life Care Center or Hospice Care of the Lowcountry.

Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.