Death Notices
Thomas O’Hanlon
Thomas O’Hanlon, 72, of Beaufort, husband of Joan Kennedy O’Hanlon, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at his residence.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements by Copeland Funeral Service.
Georgia Dunbar, 70, of Hilton Head, wife of Thomas, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
