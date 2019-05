Death Notices Vera McClendon

Vera McClendon, 74, of Beaufort, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital in Beaufort.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Allen Funeral Home in Beaufort. Wake services will be held from 6 until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Kingdom Hall – Jehovah’s Witness in Beaufort.

Arrangements by Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort.