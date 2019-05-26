Death Notices
Lucile Harley
Lucile Harley, 70, of Early Branch died May 25 at her residence.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Yemassee.
Claretha Mitchell Freeman, 66, of St. Helena Island and wife of John Freeman died May 21 at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
Comments