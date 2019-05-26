Death Notices Claretha Freeman

Claretha Mitchell Freeman, 66, of St. Helena Island and wife of John Freeman died May 21 at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Viewing is from 4-6 p.m. May 27 in Helen Galloway’s Memorial Chapel of Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals. Funeral services are at noon May 28 at Bethesda Christian Fellowship on St. Helena Island. There will be no viewing after the eulogy. Burial will be in the Eddings Point Cemetery on St. Helena Island.

Arrangements are being handled by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.