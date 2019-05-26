Death Notices Donna Dunbar

Sgt. Major Donna A. Dunbar (USMC Retired), 46, of Bluffton, died May 16 at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. May 28 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Dale. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Beaufort National Cemetery. The body will lie in repose at the church from 10 a.m. Tuesday until the hour of services. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.