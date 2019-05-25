Death Notices
Hester Johnson
Hester M. Johnson, 85, of Dale and wife of the Rev. Alfred Johnson, died May 25 at her residence.
Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
Marley Chase Vaughn, infant son of Staff Sergeant Clay Vaughn, Jr. and Regina Mallory Vaughn, died May 22 at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
