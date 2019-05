Death Notices Marley Vaughn

Marley Chase Vaughn, infant son of Staff Sergeant Clay Vaughn, Jr. and Regina Mallory Vaughn, died May 22 at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. May 26 in Helen Galloway’s Memorial Chapel of Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.

All other services are private.

Arrangements are being handled by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.