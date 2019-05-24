Death Notices
Margaret Miller
Margaret G. Miller, 94, of St. Helena Island, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital in Beaufort.
Funeral arrangements are pending. Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort in charge.
Anthony Barnwell, 85, of the Halfmoon Island community of Dale, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at his residence.
Comments