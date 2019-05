Death Notices Allen Moss Sr.

Allen Lang Moss Sr., 83, formerly of Hilton Head Island, died Saturday, April 20, 2019.

A gathering for a celebration of life will be held from 1 until 4 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Byars Funeral Home, in Cumming, Ga.

Arrangements by Byars Funeral Home, in Cumming, Ga.