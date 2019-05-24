Death Notices Robert Shewanick

Robert Joe Shewanick, 87, of Beaufort, husband of Kay Shewanick, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Sprenger Healthcare in Port Royal.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors. There will be a gathering following the burial from 4 to 6 p.m. at the son’s residence on Fripp Island.

The family suggests donations be made to Hilton Head Humane Society or American Cancer Society.

Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.