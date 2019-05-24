Death Notices
Anthony Barnwell
Anthony Barnwell, 85, of the Halfmoon Island community of Dale, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at his residence.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
Anthony Barnwell, 85, of the Halfmoon Island community of Dale, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at his residence.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
Marley Chase Vaughn, infant son of Elay Vaughn and Regena Mallory Vaughn, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the University of South Carolina in Charleston.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments