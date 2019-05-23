Death Notices
Marley Vaughn
Marley Chase Vaughn, infant son of Elay Vaughn and Regena Mallory Vaughn, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the University of South Carolina in Charleston.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
Claretha Mitchell Freeman, 66, of the Eddings Point community of St. Helena Island, wife of John Freeman, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
