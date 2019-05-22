Death Notices
Vera McClendon
Vera McClendon, 74, of Beaufort, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are pending. Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort in charge.
Ervin Dagin, 65, a native of the Broomfield community of Lady's Island, husband of Betty Dagin, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
