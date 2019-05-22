Death Notices
Viola McKnight
Viola McKnight, 94, a native of Ridgeland, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Northeast Atlanta Health and Rehab Center.
Funeral arrangements are pending. Allen Funeral Home of Ridgeland in charge.
Ervin Dagin, 65, a native of the Broomfield community of Lady's Island, husband of Betty Dagin, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
