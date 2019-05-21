Death Notices
Kamal Eways
Kamal Peter Eways, 72, of Bluffton, died Thursday, April 18, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 22, at 4 p.m. on the west side of Oyster Factory Park in Bluffton.
Arrangements by Sauls Funeral Home.
Kamal Peter Eways, 72, of Bluffton, died Thursday, April 18, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 22, at 4 p.m. on the west side of Oyster Factory Park in Bluffton.
Arrangements by Sauls Funeral Home.
Kathleen Williams Franklin, 69, of Seabrook, widow of Robert D. Franklin, died Monday, May 13, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments