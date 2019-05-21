Death Notices Dorothy Major

Dorothy Cuthbert Major, 92, of Burton and formerly of Port Royal, widow of Deacon James J. Major, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at her residence.

Wake services will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel of Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Third Macedonia Baptist Church, Burton. Burial will follow in Beaufort National Cemetery.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.