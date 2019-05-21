Death Notices
Feliz Padin Jr.
Feliz Javier Padin Jr., 63, of Bluffton, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral arrangements are pending. Allen Funeral Home of Ridgeland in charge.
Kathleen Williams Franklin, 69, of Seabrook, widow of Robert D. Franklin, died Monday, May 13, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
