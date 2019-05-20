Death Notices Kathleen Franklin

Kathleen Williams Franklin, 69, of Seabrook, widow of Robert D. Franklin, died Monday, May 13, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Wake services will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel of Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Friendship Holiness Church, Stuart Point. Burial will follow in Beaufort National Cemetery. The body will repose at the church from 9 a.m. Wednesday morning until the hour of services. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.