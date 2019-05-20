Death Notices
Dorothy Major
Dorothy C. Major, 92, of Burton, formerly of Port Royal, widow of Deacon James J. Major, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at her residence.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
Kathleen Williams Franklin, 69, of Seabrook, widow of Robert D. Franklin, died Monday, May 13, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
