Death Notices
Fern Halfinger
Fern Halfinger, 81, of Bluffton, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at home.
A funeral service will take place at a later date in Pennsylvania under the direction of Falk Funeral Home.
Fern Halfinger, 81, of Bluffton, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at home.
A funeral service will take place at a later date in Pennsylvania under the direction of Falk Funeral Home.
Betty Ann Slesinger, 84, of Beaufort, wife of Warren Slesinger, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in her residence.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments