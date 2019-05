Death Notices Vince Handley

Vince Handley, 66, of Hilton Head Island, husband of Barbara Handley, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Hilton Head Hospital.

Friends will be received on Friday, May 31, from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.

The family prefers memorial contributions to Hilton Head Heroes or Victory Junction Gang.

Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.