Death Notices Rosena Simpson

Rosena Hunt Simpson, 93, of Dale, died Friday, May 3, 2019, at her residence.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Dale. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The body will repose at the church from 10 a.m. Saturday until the hour of service. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.