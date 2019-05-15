Death Notices
Betty Slesinger
Betty Ann Slesinger, 84, of Beaufort, wife of Warren Slesinger, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in her residence.
Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home.
Laura M. Singleton Brown, 66, of Beaufort, died Friday, May 10, 2019, at Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville.
