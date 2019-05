Death Notices Tom Johnson

Tom Johnson, 80, of St. Helena Island, husband of Pamelia Harold, died Friday, May 10, 2019, at Bayview Manor in Beaufort.

Viewing is from 4 until 6 p.m. Wednesday in Helen Galloway's Memorial Chapel of Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals. Funeral services are at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors.

Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.