Death Notices
Joseph Gorzynski
CWO-3 Joseph Anthony Gorzynski, 84, USMC, Retired, of Beaufort, husband of Charlene Miller Gorzynski, died Monday, May 13, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Betty Ann Slesinger, 84, of Beaufort, wife of Warren Slesinger, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in her residence.
Comments