Death Notices William Holmes

William Holmes, 73, a native of St. Helena Island, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Gulf Cost Medical Center, Fort Myers, Florida.

The funeral will be held at noon Thursday at Bethesda Christian Fellowship, St. Helena Island. Burial will follow in the Hope Cemetery, St. Helena Island. The body will repose at the church from 11 a.m. Thursday, until the hour of service. There will be no viewing after the eulogy. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel of Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.