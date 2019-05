Death Notices Cohen Galloway Jr.

Cohen Whitehead Galloway Jr., 97, of Brooklyn, New York, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Brooklyn Hospital in New York.

Viewing is from 7 until 8 p.m. Wednesday in Helen Galloway's Memorial Chapel of Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals. Graveside services are at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors.

Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals and Allen Funeral Home.