Death Notices
Patricia Deer
Patricia Ann Deer, 76, of Beaufort, died Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements by Anderson Funeral home and Crematory.
Betty Ann Slesinger, 84, of Beaufort, wife of Warren Slesinger, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in her residence.
