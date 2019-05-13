Death Notices
Laura Brown
Laura Singleton Brown, 66, of Beaufort,died May 10 at Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort in charge of arrangements.
R. Lee Scott, 75, of Bluffton and husband of Mae Scott died May 3 at Hilton Head Hospital.
